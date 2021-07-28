Lewis improves, Carter falls short at Tokyo Olympics

Trinidad and Tobago sailor Andrew Lewis - Vidya Thurab

TT SAILOR Andrew Lewis improved in the men's one-person dinghy laser competition and swimmer Dylan Carter missed out on a spot in the semifinals of the men’s 100-metre freestyle event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on Tuesday.

Lewis delivered his strongest performance in the competition so far. Lewis, competing in race six of the event, finished 15th among the field of 35 athletes. Earlier in the day, Lewis was 31st in race four and 30th in race five.

Lewis, a three-time Olympian, is now 30th overall and has a total of 155 points with four races remaining. The sailor who finishes with the least points will win. Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus leads the standings with 38 points. Lewis will return to competition in the event in race seven at 11.05 pm on Wednesday (TT time). Race seven will be followed by race eight on the same day.

Carter was aiming for a top-16 spot over the nine heats to advance to the semifinals of the men's 100-metre freestyle. Carter finished third in heat six in 48.66 seconds. With 25m left, it was little separating the swimmers.

Jacob Whittle of Great Britain, who grabbed the last qualification spot, won the heat in 48.44. Stan Pijnenburg of Netherlands was second in heat six in 48.53.

Carter was the 22nd fastest out of 70 swimmers who competed in the heats and therefore did not advance. It was an intense competition as less than a second seperated Carter and Thomas Ceccon, who ended first overall. Italian Ceccon won heat nine in 47.71.

Carter will now look forward to heat three of the men’s 100m butterfly at 6.49 am, on Thursday (TT time).

TT rower Felice Aisha Chow will line up in the semifinal C/D of the women's singles sculls at 11 pm, on Wednesday (TT time). Chow is no longer in the main draw of the competition, therefore is no longer in contention for a medal.