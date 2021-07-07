Local talent celebrates US Independence with virtual concert

Singer/somgwriter Annalie Prime has released her debut album, I Think Too Much and is working on a second project. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

The United States Embassy highlighted local talent on Sunday with a virtual concert to celebrate its independence.

The country commemorated its 245th anniversary of independence with its annual Fourth of July celebrations on Sunday.

While the US celebrated with its usual display of fireworks, picnics and barbecues, the US Embassy in Port of Spain hosted its first virtual concert under the theme Brighter Days Ahead.

The event featured performances from poet Zakiah Gill and soca artistes Kes, Nailah Blackman and Erphaan Alves. Local pop musician Annalie Prime also performed songs from her 2020 album I Think Too Much.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Amery Browne also delivered a brief statement.

“The Declaration of Independence of the United States in 1776 created a seismic shift in history, not only for the US, but also for the entire world,” he said.

“The impact of your land severing ties with the longstanding colonial power set in motion a chain of events that led to the creation of a nation the likes of which the world had never seen before.”

He said the US continues to lead the way during the covid19 pandemic.

“Having struggled greatly in the earlier months, (the US) is now poised to bring lifesaving covid19 vaccine relief to tens of millions of people in developing countries.

“In doing so, the US sends a powerful signal to other vaccine-rich nations that they must do much do better in the aftermath of the blind frenzy of the north dominating global vaccine acquisition to the extent that history will judge very harshly.”

US Embassy charge d’affaires Shante Moor said while the pandemic has tested the economies and healthcare systems, both countries have taken extraordinary steps to protect its citizens.

He said the US has worked diligently for TT and other Caribbean countries to be included in President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ administration’s initial allocation of covid19 vaccines.

“We do so not as part of a scheme to buy influence or pursue a hidden agenda (but) because thanks to our scientists and companies we have the means to offer surplus vaccines and our sole aim is to end the pandemic and save lives.”

The US Embassy has made several donations to TT during the pandemic, including two field hospitals to assist the parallel healthcare system, personal protective equipment for frontline workers, and laptops and tablets for students to use in online classes.