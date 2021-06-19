President’s Labour Day message: Trade unions face greatest challenge in their history

President Paula-Mae Weekes. -

President Paula-Mae Weekes said, amidst the cascading effects of the covid19 pandemic on the economy, trade unions now face one of the greatest challenges in their 84-year history.

In a statement recognising Labour Day on Friday, Weekes said the pandemic has affected jobs, income and standard of living, leaving many workers, employers and business owners concerned about their future.

She said trade unions must find ways to shepherd their members through uncertain times.

“While (trade unions) continue to advocate for matters traditionally at the forefront of workers’ minds – job security, reliable income and safe working conditions – they must also reinvent their strategies and tactics in order to be relevant in the post-covid19 world.”

She said workers must ready themselves to tackle new and unprecedented considerations including mandatory vaccinations, compliance of workplaces to changing covid regulations and the guidelines governing work from home.

“Previous adversarial tactics and sticking points have to give way to co-operation and compromise to pave a clear path to the resolution of these evolving labour issues which will continue well past the return to normalcy.”

She said employees working from home must learn to self-regulate to meet required targets and those in office should expect to be provided with basic protections, equipment, and policies to safeguard them from the virus.

She said many are ready and willing to be vaccinated in order to return to work. She thanked employers who have collaborated in the current vaccination drive to bring protection to their workers.

“Workers…have ensured throughout this pandemic that the wheels of the national machinery continue to turn. They have borne the brunt of this crisis, many putting their mental and physical health and wellbeing on the line.

“I salute in particular the frontline workers – healthcare providers, social service workers, members of the national security corps, supermarket and pharmacy workers – many of whom have not broken stride since the onset of the pandemic.”

Weekes said frontline workers showed sterling work ethic and lifted the collective national spirit.