Lawyer for doctor in race-talk probe: Respect the process

File photo: Dr Avinash Sawh, left, and his attorney Martin George at a news conference at George's Port of Spain office in November last year.

ATTORNEYS for Dr Avinash Sawh have asked for the process to be respected with regard to the Medical Board’s investigation of him. He has been accused of making racist statements in phone calls with a former employee.

Attorney Martin George, who leads a team from the law firm Martin George and Company, which is representing Sawh, gave an update on the issue on Thursday.

He said the team submitted a 258-page response to the board, "refuting each and every allegation and claim and complaint” against Sawh, and providing reasons in law and fact as to why there should not be any further proceedings against Sawh.

The response was sent in April 15. George said the board was given until July 15 to respond.

“And we are awaiting that response.

“We would simply ask that the process be respected and the Medical Board be given the time to sufficiently consider what we put forth to them and we will await their response and consider it when received.”

In March, the board wrote to George saying it had decided to start its own probe into Sawh, after agreeing there was a procedural flaw in receipt of the original complaint against him.

Attorney for the board Rajiv Persad said in the letter, “Having considered the matter, the council has chosen to exercise its own independent discretion to carry out an inquiry under Section 24 of the Medical Board Act in relation to your client.

“The council is of the view that there is sufficient material to warrant a decision to carry out this inquiry at this stage.”

Sawh, who is based in south Trinidad, came under heavy public scrutiny after he was heard making racist and derogatory comments to one of his employees in a phone call last November.

In the recording, when the employee threatened to have the police intervene, Sawh referred to policemen as “dunce n---ers” and to Afro-Trinidadians as “monkeys.”

Sawh later apologised to the woman and anyone else offended by his comments.