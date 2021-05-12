Going mobile

Dr Suruj Rambachan -

TOBAGO has a lot of problems to deal with these days. But when it comes to fighting covid19, in some respects it is ahead of Trinidad.

A good example is the initiative announced last Friday by the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) with regard to vaccinating the elderly.

Instead of forcing old people to line up outside health centres, TRHA officials will go to homes for the aged and vaccinate staff and residents there.

“We will come to you,” said TRHA general manager Dr Roxanne Mitchell.

There have been 265 cases and three deaths in Tobago. As of May 6, a total of 5,153 people are registered in Tobago to be vaccinated.

Of course, the situation in Tobago reflects its smaller population. However, there are also key differences in approach that cannot be discounted, including the decision to go mobile. This newspaper has in the past called for the latter measure with regard to the vaccination of the elderly.

But while there is much cause for hope in Tobago, the vaccination programme in Trinidad leaves a lot to be desired.

Right now, the programme is not only reeling from a shortage of supply, it is hindered, enormously, by the lack of unity on display from government and opposition politicians.

“There is so much that can be done if the Government and Opposition unite,” said former deputy political leader of the United National Congress (UNC) Dr Suruj Rambachan, in an interview with this newspaper this week.

Putting his finger on the pulse, Dr Rambachan added, “The country is fed up with the political back-and-forth…I think it is putting national stress upon the population.”

Dr Rambachan’s astute diagnosis of the situation pinpoints how all of the semantic games and tit-for-tat soundbites have taken a toll on the mental health of a frightened country.

At times, uncouth remarks are made by one side, then the other side amplifies these remarks by expressing feigned indignation. The only people who suffer are not the warring MPs, but the unvaccinated people they represent.

Thus far, the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader have missed a golden opportunity. Their lack of unity on the single issue of the vaccine (there should have been a joint, public event at which government and opposition officials received jabs together) will cause lives.

“The only way out of this pandemic is a united effort,” Kamla Persad-Bissessar remarked on Monday, paying lip service to unity before launching poorly-timed attacks that distracted from otherwise sensible proposals.

We need to see more examples like the one set by UNC Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir. Dr Ragbir is a private doctor who is part of a team co-ordinating care for patients at home.

So, while Easter is over, in some respects we need to go back to Tobago.