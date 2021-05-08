Ann Browne-John: Contracted West Indies Women players will step up their game

Ann Browne-John -

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) lead selector for women’s and girls cricket Ann Browne-John believes the additional players given retainer contracts will propel their game to a higher level.

A total of 18 West Indies Women were awarded retainer contracts for the 2021/2022 season.

A CWI media release on Thursday said the players contracted is an increase of three compared to the 2020/2021 season, with contracts offered for the first time to developing young players – Kaysia Schultz and Qiana Joseph. Shawnisha Hector, who was previously contracted, has been given another contract for the forthcoming year.

The three players will join the 15 retained players from the 2020/2021 season, including captain Stafanie Taylor, dynamic all-rounder Deandra Dottin and the leading T20 International wicket-taker Anisa Mohammed. Mohammed and Karishma Ramharack are the two TT players contracted.

Browne-John, speaking to journalists on Zoom on Friday, said, “It is really a pleasure for us to have the additional contracts. You would recognise the fact that we were not able to have a regional tournament last year and this year (because of covid19) so that would have given us an opportunity to see more players.”

Browne-John added that giving more players contracts will make players realise that CWI is interested in them, that CWI recognises the hard work of the players and what they can accomplish, and the coaching staff will be able to focus on the younger players.

“I am sure you would realise when a player gets a contract they know immediately that not only are the eyes a lot more on me, but I have a lot more work to do. We thought that this was really positive that CWI has seen the need to do this.”

West Indies Women’s coach Courtney Walsh is satisfied with the training camp in progress in Antigua.

“We are happy with all 30 that were named to come to the camp...as we speak they are going through their fitness regime. We will start with the skill work next week and then just to improve to get them better.”

The evaluation period for the 2021-22 contracts covered performances and statistics from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 (this was also supported by statistics from the previous 2019-2020 evaluation period). This allows for all players to be appraised immediately after the evaluation period and provides a notice period before new contracts on the July 1, 2021.

West Indies Women’s Contracted Players – Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor.