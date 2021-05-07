Tobago man charged with sexually assaulting teen girls

CHARGED: Kevin Garcia who was charged with sexual penetration of two female minors. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A 29-year-old man was denied bail when he appeared before the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with sexual penetration of two girls.

Kevin Garcia, an unemployed man of New Providence Street, Riseland, Carnbee and Land Settlement, Louis D’Or, Tobago, was remanded into custody by magistrate Jo-Anne Connor. He was charged by WPC Hamilton and PC Mitchell of the Tobago Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) on May 5.

He is expected to reappear before the court on June 2.

Garcia, a police release said, was arrested on Tuesday by officers searching a house for dangerous drugs.

A 17-year-old girl who was found in the house spoke to the officers and Garcia was later arrested.

Further enquiries revealed that Garcia was wanted in connection with a report made to Tobago CPU officers in November 2019 involving a 16-year-old girl.

Investigations were headed by acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and supervised by Sgt Miller.