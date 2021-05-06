Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons among 13 retained by Trinbago Knight Riders

Colin Munro (R) is one of 13 Trinbago Knight Riders players retained for the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament. - CPL T20 via Getty Images

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) have retained 13 of their Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 title-winning squad for this year’s edition which bowls off in St Kitts and Nevis on August 28.

The team will be led once more by skipper Kieron Pollard – Wisden’s leading T20 cricketer in the world – who was instrumental in securing last year’s historic fourth CPL title for TKR.

TKR also re-signed TT-based batsmen Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Tion Webster and Jayden Seales. Spinners Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre and Akeal Hosein and pacer Anderson Phillip were also retained by the defending champions.

The Knight Riders also welcome back international players such as New Zealander Colin Munro, Zimbabwean international Sikandar Raza and USA fast bowler Ali Khan.

The experienced team of players also welcome the return of wicketkeeper/batsman Denesh Ramdin, who played with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 2020 edition.

Ramdin was traded to the TT franchise after former TKR skipper Dwayne Bravo requested “a new challenge” for the 2021 version.

TKR have four more spots to fill in their squad and these will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Last year’s players Fawad Ahmed (Australia), Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Pravin Tambe (India) and TT’s Amir Jangoo were not immediately retained. They, however, can still make it into the squad with the final four TKR spots yet to be filled.