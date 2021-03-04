Take Gayle to World Cup as batting coach

THE EDITOR: If Cricket West Indies wants to have absolutely no chance of winning the T20 cricket World Cup, it must pick Chris Gayle on the team. At his advanced age science says he is physically incapable of more than two acceptable performances in the tournament and none beyond the semi-final stage.

If the CWI loves Gayle enough and is prepared to make colossal idiots of West Indians, then go with Gayle at all stages of the tournament.

However, if it wants to honour Gayle without further destroying the WI cricketing brand then take him along as the batting coach after the unbelievable job he has done in creating the T20 batting geniuses Nicholas Pooran and Evin Lewis. We need to honour the greatness of Gayle without killing the WI chances.

FITZROY OTHELLO

via e-mail