Minor among 3 charged for kidnapping and robbery

CHARGED: Celine Chartoo was charged along with a man and a teenage girl for kidnapping and robbery. PHOTOS COURTESY TTPS

Police have charged two young women, 17 and 18, and a man with kidnapping and robbery with violence, which stemmed from an incident on February 9.

Celine Chartoo, 18, who lives at Fyzabad, a 17-year-old girl from Penal and Kevin Antoine, 30, of Arima, were due to appear virtually before a Siparia magistrate, a police release on Monday said.

The youngest accused cannot be named because she is legally a minor.

A taxi driver reported to police that while he was working in his Nissan Tiida, three passengers, a man and two young women, got into the car at the Fyzabad taxi stand in Siparia. They asked to be taken to Gowers Well Road, commonly called Market Road, Fyzabad.

On arrival, the man pointed a gun at the driver and told him to stop the car, which he did. The victim told police he was then ordered out of his car and made to lie on the ground. The man then struck him on the back of his head with the gun.

The victim begged for his life and was ordered to get into the trunk of the car.

One of the accused then allegedly drove away.

The release said the victim picked the lock of the trunk and jumped out into the road. While he was running away he heard a gunshot.

The suspects allegedly drove off with the car, worth $45,000, along Gowers Well Road. The victim contacted police who caught and arrested the three.

WPC Sonnylal laid the charges.