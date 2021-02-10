Griffith hits back at Law Association

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith - Jeff Mayers

Hours after the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago issued a media release in response to criticism from Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, he issued one in reply, accusing lawyers of being against the police and wanting "to have the rights of criminals become more important than the rights of citizens."

He called on them to "practise what they preach" by doing their part to improve the criminal justice system.

On Wednesday, in its release, the association defended the role of criminal defence attorneys and reminded Griffith that people accused of committing crimes were innocent until proven guilty.

In a police media release on Wednesday afternoon, Griffith fired back, questioning the role of the association and whether its focus was on protecting the rights of law-abiding citizens or criminals.

"It would seem they have a problem with the police," he charged. "Our job is to arrest the criminals, charge them and keep them behind bars. It would seem the Law Association is getting public pressure now, so they are fighting back heavily because their own clients are telling them they don’t like what they are seeing."

He said the lawyers "never look in the mirror to try to develop themselves. All their releases are earmarked to try to discredit the police."

In its release, the Law Association called on Griffith the police to accept responsibility for delays in the criminal justice system, but Griffith contended that the association should also own up to its role in the sluggish pace.

"Every single release is about trying to tell the police what to do. Not once have they taken an introspective look at the Law Association to admit the errors made by their members."

On Tuesday, Griffith attacked the association for its position on automatic bail for certain offences and the effectiveness of the death penalty as a deterrent.