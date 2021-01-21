In defence of Stuart Young

THE EDITOR: A No-Confidence Motion filed against Minister of National Security and Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young is unconscionable. Those sound in thinking should strongly condemn such an utterly distasteful attempt during this critical time.

We, the citizens of this country, should remember in hindsight, the assiduous efforts exhorted by the Opposition to disfigure, dismantle, derail and delay the efficacy of any sound legislative provision to be fully implemented. Such actions posed several threats to our national security.

To simply pontificate and cast aspersions on Mr Young does not help us. Particular doleful platitudes and supposed moral quandaries do not help us either. It is mischievous and the motion is therefore untenable.

Mr Young possesses the probity to perform in his capacity. He is intrepid, unstinting and perspicacious. The Opposition was jaundiced to raise such a motion to mischaracterise and besiege him. Our country was ranked as No. 1 out of 152 by the Oxford University, England in terms of citing tracking data on world government's response to the covid19 pandemic, with adherence to the regulations by the World Health Organization (WHO).

It is a sharp contradistinction as a developing country, a small island state in the Caribbean weighed against the backdrop of a global pandemic. As difficult as it is to accept how covid19 has impacted us, the apotheosis of Trinidad and Tobago should not be marred.

Hypothetically speaking should, the Minister of National Security relinquish his post, who would the Opposition recommend? Mr Young should not be compelled and deigned to respond to this motion proposed by the Opposition. Yet, many of the Government's endeavours are met with trenchant criticisms.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain