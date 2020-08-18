Woman, two men charged with murder of Biche mother of 16

Photo - TTPS

A 29-year-old woman and two men are expected to face a Rio Claro magistrate on Tuesday jointly charged with the murder of Sherma Francis.

Shida Hosein, 29, Richard Flemming, 39, Brandon "Pumpkin" Deron Lewis, 27, all from Biche, were arrested last week Tuesday.

A release from the police said Sgt Suresh Ramsahai of the Homicide Bureau (Region 2) charged them on Monday after receiving advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC.

Flemming faced additional charges for allegedly having a gun and ammunition.

Francis, 56, the mother of 16, from Charuma Village in Biche, was killed in a drive-by shooting on August 1. It happened near her home, where she was liming with a group of people.

Armed occupants from two cars approached the group and started shooting. The cars then drove off.

Francis was taken to the Rio Claro Health Centre where she died.

ASP Douglas and Insp Maharaj supervised the investigation.