Commissioner: Measures taken to keep prisons safe

Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan. FILE PHOTO -

PRISON Commissioner Dennis Pulchan has said arrangements have been put in place to maintain safety and security in prisons.

In a release on Tuesday, the prison service referred to the unrest involving police and residents of various locations and said “measures have been initiated to ensure the continued safe-keeping of its charges.”

The release said Pulchan had noted the situation "with grave concern."

It also said the commissioner urged all members the prison service to be on the alert and exercise due caution, whether on or off duty.

“The TT Prison Service is upholding its mandate of safety and security during this period of unrest as attempts are made to maintain law and order.”

Protests began early on Tuesday morning. There was traffic gridlock on the Beetham Highway. Soon after, protesters blocked roads in other parts of east Port of Spain, including the Eastern Main Road, parts of Belmont, and Nelson Street.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, National Security Minister Stuart Young also spoke of reports of indiscriminate shootings.