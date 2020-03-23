Khan, Bodoe helping with covid19 efforts

Dr Fuad Khan -

UNC MPs Dr Fuad Khan and Dr Lackram Bodoe have volunteered to assist with local medical efforts to deal with the covid19 pandemic.

Khan told Newsday on Monday that he has volunteered his medical services.

He also said he is helping the Health Ministry "with any new facts and information on treatment protocols."

Khan was health minister in the former PP government.

He said he is helping by providing information on personal protective equipment and ventilators.

He also said it would wise for elective surgeries and clinics at hospitals to be curtailed, as they as promote "non-essential gathering" and urged a "more enforcement and warlike response to corona management by deploying all forces towards the disorder."

Khan added, "We have to beat this."

Bodoe said he answered a call from the Health Ministry for doctors and other practitioners to volunteer these services.

In addition, Bodoe said he previous made recommendations to the ministry and other stakeholders as a member of Parliament's Public Administration and Appropriations Committee during hearings last month and this month.

Bodoe said he played a role in developing a covid19 video which the UNC is circulating on social media and recommendations which the Opposition Leader gave to the Prime Minister when they met last Friday.

He advised people to continue to adhere to the advice from the Health Ministry and other authorities about social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We have to suppress this thing," he warned.