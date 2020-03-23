Hugh Wooding postpones final-year exams to June

HUGH WOODING Law School students have been told that their finals, originally scheduled for May 4-15, have now been postponed to June 1-12.

In a notice to students, chairman of the Council of Legal Education (CLE) Reginald Armour, SC, said the council was mindful of the current circumstances in all Caricom territories because of covid19.

He said the CLE will continue to monitor developments regionally and students will be updated if there are any changes to the June dates for examinations.

“The Council of Legal Education is also mindful of the fact that many of its students have returned to their homes across the region. This fact will be taken into account in determining the best way to administer the examinations to ensure fairness and equity to all of its students,” Armour said.