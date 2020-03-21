Young: Borders close midnight Sunday

A passenger wears a mast at Piarco International Airport on Wednesday. Government on Saturday announced that all borders will be closed from midnight on Sunday. - Angelo Marcelle

Minister of National Security Stuart Young has said from midnight on Sunday, March 22, all borders will be closed. This means the 70 TT nationals currently trapped in Margarita, a Venezuelan territory, will have to stay there. Earlier this week, Young said the Government cannot bring home TT citizens from countries where the borders are closed.

TT nationals and non-nationals will not be allowed into the country by sea or air.