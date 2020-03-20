T&TEC: Bill deferrals for people due for disconnection

T&TEC customers who were in line for disconnection can breathe a sigh of relief for the moment as the electric company announced it has raised the qualifying limit for disconnections.

As a result, 87 per cent of the people who were to be disconnected will have their bills deferred.

The announcement came in a release to media. T&TEC said the deferrals come in light of an announcement by the Prime Minister regarding providing financial relief.

“T&TEC acknowledges that some customers may experience delays in accessing our cashiers, due to social distancing protocols.”

Their offices will still remain open for the payment of bills only. T&TEC advised that people who were not financially impacted should continue to pay their bills using any of the existing available options. Those include the company's website-independent payment locations and making payments at commercial banks.