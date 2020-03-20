Policeman dead in apparent suicide

Police are investigating the death of a police constable in Laventille on Thursday night.

They said the officer, identified only as PC Ramsaran of the Inter Agency Task Force, was on patrol with another officer and two soldiers at around 9.05 pm when they went to an abandoned house at Desperlie Crescent, Laventille.

While inside, Ramsaran reportedly took a phone call from a female relative.

His colleagues said they overheard him arguing with the relative, then heard two gunshots.

When they went into the room they found Ramsaran bleeding on the floor with his service pistol in his hand.

Ramsaran was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.