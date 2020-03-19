Prison officer shot at while driving

Police are investigating reports that a prison officer was shot at while driving in Cunupia on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the officer, who is assigned to the Golden Grove remand prison, Arouca, was driving his white Nissan AD Wagon, east along Munroe Road, Cunupia, at around 12.30 pm when a white Nissan Tiida overtook his car blocking him.

The officer saw the one of the back windows of the Tiida roll down as a gunman fired several shots at his car.

The officer turned his car around and drove to the Cunupia police station where he told officers what happened.

Investigators said the officer was unharmed, but two bullets penetrated the windshield of his car.

Cunupia police are continuing enquiries.