President's House cancels lottery tours

President’s House, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Photo by Roger Jacob.

PRESIDENT's House has postponed two public tours scheduled for March 31.

In a release on Wednesday, the Office of the President said a new date or the tours will be announced later. It said the suspension was necessary because of the covid19 threat to TT.

Tours are expected to be rescheduled at the first available opportunity.

In February, 200 people, who participated in a lottery, won the opportunity to tour the renovated President's House.

They were selected from a total of 732 applicants.