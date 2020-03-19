Presbyterians suspend services

The Rev Joy E. Abdul-Mohan - Marvin Hamilton

IN keeping with government’s request for people not to congregate in numbers over 25 to mitigate the spread of covid19, the Presbyterian Church of TT (PCTT) has suspended all its services and events for the next two weeks.

This will apply to all its 108 congregations.

It has also advised members to consider cancelling during this period events that would attract more than 25 people, including weddings, prayer meetings and wakes. While funerals may be unavoidable the church has advised families to adhere to government’s directive on congregating.

General secretary of the PCTT’s synod Terrence Wade and moderator Rt Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan issued a joint statement on Tuesday after an emergency meeting on Monday with the various arms of the church to consider suspending services.

After an emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday, the prime minister outlined a number of moves to protect citizens and appealed to people to do their part to ensure prevention. Dr Rowley also appealed to churches to take a page from the Anglican and RC churches to suspend their services for this short period to make sure TT is not overwhelmed by the disease.

PCTT services include regular Sunday services and midweek Lenten services. Planned meetings have also been suspended, including those of the local board, board and committees, presbyteries and synodical council.

The church urged members to use this as an opportunity to reflect and draw closer to God during Lent.

Wade and Abdul-Mohan said despite these necessary changes the work and mission of the church must continue and support will be available for those in need.

“At this time of anxiety and fear our church workers, elders and lay persons are still available for prayer and pastoral care whenever needed through other means. Through our social media platforms especially Moments of Inspiration, the presence of the church and its leaders will be available for this spiritual outreach and home worship.

Saying the community of church extends far beyond the four walls of a building, the synod encouraged the congregation to worship together at home as families, "for we are the church.

"The church’s response to this unprecedented phenomenon will define who we are and strengthen us as an institution. Our resolve is strong. Our faith is stronger.”

The PCTT called on the nation to pray for families, communities, and nations affected by this pandemic, to act responsibly to mitigate the spread by following the necessary health and safety protocols and to seek out and assist the elderly and vulnerable in this very trying time.