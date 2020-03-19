NLCB makes adjustments but continues games

NLCB's office on Duke Street, Port of Spain. -

The National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) said it will continue its operations but have restructured some of its services because of concerns surrounding covid19.

In a media release the NLCB said only people with urgent matters can visit their offices from 9 am to noon during the week in Port of Spain and San Fernando and from 10 am to 2 pm in Tobago.

It added that draws of the various games would continue as scheduled and contingencies had been put in place for staff who were required to work.

Lotto agents were also given an extension to make weekly sales deposits after they raised concerns earlier in the week. Those deposits can now be made by Fridays at 7.30 am – the previous deadline was Mondays at 7.30 am – and the NLCB has urged its agents' to make use of the "night-bag" facility as part of limiting contact with the public.

TT Lotto Agents Association (TTLAA) director Dean Persad said the association was thankful for the provisions made for the agents amid the chaos of covid19.

He said, "The association would like to express it's gratitude on the extension for deposits and taking of the agents' health and safety into consideration."

The TTLAA in a Whatsapp message also advised its members to take all necessary steps to ensure their safety and their workers safety. It added that their health and safety took precedent over the NLCB.

Persad added that NLCB also communicated via messages to the agents, advising of safety precautions and provided a hotline for inquiries in case of emergencies.