Govt must properly execute covid19 protocols

Dr Stephen Ramroop

GUEST COLUMN

I indicated some weeks ago that certain steps were to be implemented at each stage of a threat or hazard. Today, I must appeal to all of our population that we must now make some harsh decisions.

An infectious disease pandemic is the stage at which countries must boldly implement their Pandemic (covid19 ) Plan. The government must implement and advise the nation of TT's Covid19 Plan immediately. Based on what I have advised before, please consider the following procedures.

PANDEMIC PHASE OF COVID19 – STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURES [SOPs]

* Do not greet anyone with a handshake with immediate effect. Instead say "hello" or just use the Namaste greeting.

* Do not touch your face with your hands at anytime after using any public spaces eg doorknobs, faucets, toilet bowl covers, door knobs of taxis, vehicles, bank doors, ATM machines etc.

* When collecting money, documents, paper, food or any item from anyone in the public, hand sanitize immediately if you are a front line cashier, bank teller, clerk, CSR, Immigration Officer, Customs Officer etc.

* Any one with family members or themselves who are over 60, please ensure you have medicine for at least two months

* All who have booked flights should cancel immediately and rethink attending any conferences, non-essential or risky engagements.

* Meetings and gatherings should be reduced to very crucial meetings. Instead, use Skype and Zoom meetings, Webinars etc as much as possible.

* All who have any form of cough and cold must immediately stay home and use a mask if public interface is necessary.

* Do not use a mask if you have no respiratory symptoms.

* Consider in schools – it is my opinion that teachers should immediately plan and prepare home-schooling toolkits ASAP. Use electronic classes via emails and webinars ASAP, as practice for the possibility of curfews, quarantine etc.

* There is no need to hoard or panic buy. Ensure key items are stocked for at least three weeks: water, tinned food, cooking gas, personal hygiene products, batteries and phone cards, medication, money.

* Ensure all insurances are paid up and contact insurance agents about your policy and if there are pertinent and relevant pandemic illness/disaster clauses etc. Insure any flights and bookings that you make now.

* Do not excite or inculcate fear at home, in the workplace, on social media or in public.

* Ensure water is available to wash hands as frequently as necessary and where not available due to WASA supply issues please use hand sanitizers or alcohol rubs.

* ODPM and DMUs to update and step up VCA - Vulnerability/Capacity Assessments ASAP of high-risk populations.

* RHAs and CMOHs to create Medical Care programs that go to the people and avoid the people coming to you - Hire all unemployed doctors and create zones and home visit programs – train them in infection control; donning and doffing etc. Take the management to the community and decrease the burden on hospitals due to frightened people. Only use hospitals for acute life-threatening cases and other usual hospital admissions.

* Municipal Corporations to secure sanitation sprayers and chemicals with MOUs and MOAs etc, using the MoLG as procurement to prevent price gouging etc.

* Avoid fetes and social events where people who travel from abroad may be attending

* Ensure Government restart the 511 customer care center and stop the 24 different Municipal Hotlines and the 211 number from Tobago and the poorly advised physician hotlines.

* Request the SOPs for the Pandemic from the TTPS, TTFS and TTDS as soon as possible as the Chief Medical officer is our Chief Quarantine Officer and the TTDF is the agency that implements quarantine on a national scale.

* Keep God in front and good Luck and prepare for a curfew if this does arrive.

Dr Stephen Ramroop is a former chief executive officer of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM)