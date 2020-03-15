Kerra Denel: Building a network of women

Some of the participants in an woman's empowerment event hosted by Kerra Denel. Photo courtesy Summer Waterman -

Kerra Denel does a lot in the entertainment industry.

She described her roles as owner of Kerra Denel Entertainment. "I do event production, artiste management," with Skinny Fabulous, Lyrical and DJ Private Ryan being among her list of clients.

"I do marketing and public relations. I also do TV hosting as well as voice overs. I’ve been doing this for about ten years, five as an actual company. I work with a lot of carnivals, I work with Uber Soca Cruise."

She also runs a non-profit-organisation called Kerra Loves Kids, whereby she plans events for the children in orphanages in Trinidad.

"I consider myself a cultural ambassador because everything I do is for the Caribbean," Denel told WMN.

Her Caribbean Women's Power Lunch CWPL, which she has been hosting in different places since May 2018, was scheduled to be held in Tobago and Trinidad, respectively, over the coming weeks.

"Since then I’ve held eight events. I’ve done Miami, Toronto, Los Angeles, Trinidad and Tobago. The second annual event in Trinidad, Women Empowerment, is coming up on April 5 at the Hyatt Regency. The Tobago event, Sips and Clips Vision Board and Empowerment luncheon will be on March 29, at Le Grand Courlan. This year I’m looking to expand so I’m going to Grenada for the first time in May, and I’m also going to New York. And there is talks with another island that I might be adding later on this year."

Denel, 35, through events she wants to create a platform that will bring the women of the Caribbean diaspora together – something that she finds lacking in the region. She said it is all about building a network of women from different places and a hub through which women can support each other within the community.

"I go to a lot of personal development seminars in the US all the time and a lot of them are geared toward black American women. Nothing necessarily for the Caribbean niche, so I wanted to create something for that."

But CWPL is not the typical power event where business people get together for lunch.

"It’s the same type of concept. There is lunch included in the event but the format of the event is different. It’s for everyone, not just business women. And everyone involved is female. The videographers, photographers, everyone involved. My clientèle ranges from about ages 24 to 50 and it’s for all walks of life. I have moms, single parents, entrepreneurs, women working in corporate, students, everyone comes together to share their stories and empower someone. If you’re going through a struggle and you just need a sisterhood behind you, that sort of thing."

The Trinidad event is from 1-6 pm. The first hour is for mingling and getting to know each other.

"I give everyone the wrong name tag so they are forced to go find the person who has their name tags so they can break the ice.

"From 2-3 pm we have lunch and entertainment. From 3-5pm six panellist will speak."

She said the panellist are all from the country in which the event is being hosted and are from different backgrounds.

"Each person can tell their story. These stories tend to resonate with people, because you know how some people feel like they are going through things by themselves and no one else in the world is going through it? Sometimes they are like 'oh my God, she is going through this too?'"

From 5-6 pm participants get photo ops, more mingling and they play networking games.

"If I have to use one word to describe the event, it will be 'magical' because usually when you step into the room full of women, the typical thing is for them to be catty and against each other. I've found that my events are not like that. All egos are dropped at the door, you walk in there and just feel this boost of positive energy." She speculated that it could be because she spends so much time doing outreach prior to the lunches.

"I would say 90 per cent of the women that attend my event, I know them. And not that I know them personally, but I converse with them via social media. I think it allows for them to feel warmer because I’ve spoken to them prior to the event. They’ve broken this barrier of who’s this person? What is this event about?"

She said last year's event was sold out, with 130 women in attendance. But because she wants the setting to remain intimate, she will not go above 150 people.

"A lot of women share a lot of intimate stories and they feel it is a safe space. I would not want people to feel uncomfortable and not be able to be themselves."

Her long-term goal is to be able to host an annual conference that will bring women of different countries together for one weekend.

"We can have wellness workshops, branding workshops, entrepreneurial workshops, yoga, all of that stuff. Have a big party the Saturday night, fly in a couple of artists. A weekend for women who are like-minded, driven, that sort of thing."

She said even when she retires from carnival chasing, she will continue along the women empowerment lane.

Because of all the things in which she is involved, Denel said it's difficult to pinpoint her base.

"I am based out of my suitcase," she chuckled.

"I was born in Trinidad, moved to Toronto when I was in Form Two, and lived there up until four years ago. I migrated to Miami for a little bit and then I’ve been travelling ever since. I’m in TT for Carnival. When I leave next month I will be travelling until September. Then I go to Miami where I have an event, then Miami Carnival... so I’m literally living out of my suitcase," which to her is not a bad thing.

"I love to travel. I've been doing it since I was a child. I believe that it is important for people to travel because you will never get those experiences anywhere else. I believe I am the person I am today was crafted from my travels," and the influences of her parents Paish and Sally, "and my big brother Keegan."

Her work with the children, she said, brings her immense joy. She said when her grandmother, Gloria died, she reflected on her life and decided to put her energy into something she loves.

"I love children. I look at these children who are the most innocent things in the world and they have gone through so much more than I have. I want to show them that someone cares. Sometimes sponsorship is difficult but I push. I’m so grateful for the little that I have. Gratitude is a big thing for me and my fulfilment is to see other people happy and living their best lives," she said as the tear welled.

For more information visit kerradenel.com

, cwpglobal.com

, kerraloveskids.com

, view videos on CWPL/global on YouTube, or follow Kerra Denel on @cwpglobal and @kerraloveskids.

Editor's note: In light of the current situation in response to the covid19 virus, Denel had not yet decided whether these events would be cancelled or postponed up to this publication's press time. Please contact her at 491-1717 for further information.