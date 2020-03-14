Point Fortin Borough Day called off

Mayor of Point Fortin Kennedy Richards Jr - Marvin Hamilton

FOR the first time in 40 years, the Point Fortin Borough Day celebrations will not be held on May 3, the anniversary of the date when the town achieved borough status.

The month-long celebration carded for April 11- May 3, has been postponed because of the spread of the coronavirus to this country.

Point Fortin mayor Kennedy Richards Jr said on Friday he had to put the safety of the people first.

When the mayor spoke to the Newsday on Wednesday evening, he said preparations were continuing even as the organisers continued to monitor the pandemic, but was prepared to cancel if so advised by the health authorities.

Although this would have been his first opportunity, as mayor, to plan the celebration, Richards said with the first case being confirmed locally on Thursday, the organisers just could not take the risk.

“We believe that one is too much. As much as we want to celebrate this milestone we cannot afford exposure of our burgess to this virus.”

He issued a statement on his Facebook page saying he regretted making the announcement as the Point Fortin Borough Corporation had set aside an exciting three and a half weeks for the 40th anniversary celebration.

“Forty has so many significant meanings behind it and therefore we wanted this year to be like no other.”

He said after serious collaboration with council, administration, senior officials and stakeholders, “I have decided to officially postpone the PFB celebrations for 2020.”

Richards said he is aware this decision would affect a lot of people nationally and internationally, as it would have a lot of economic ramifications not only for Point Fortin but for the country.

“However, we know that our health is our wealth. We must take precautionary measures to ensure that this virus does not spread and one of the preventative measures is avoiding large gatherings.”

In the 1980s, when the borough was facing tough times the celebration was conceptualised to bring economic relief to the burgess by promoting simple bed-and-breakfast initiatives with returning nationals in mind. In a few years, it developed into one of the largest national events outside Carnival, with entrepreneurs from all over setting up shop over the month-long celebration. The festival attracts more than 30,000 people annually, including thousands of returning nationals and foreigners.

Richards said the organisers will continue to monitor the situation and when it is safe, “Our celebrations will be held.”

In the meantime, he cautioned burgesses to take precautionary measures in protecting themselves and loved ones. He said a meeting has been convened with stakeholders and first responders to discuss ways they can support the Ministry of Health.

“We will also be embarking on a public health education drive to ensure that the people of Point Fortin and environs are thoroughly informed.”