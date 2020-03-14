Mark wishes injured Young speedy recovery

National Security Minister Stuart Young at Queen's Hall on Wednesday. PHOTO BY PAULA LINDO -

OPPOSITION Senator Wade Mark wished National Security Minister Stuart Young a speedy recovery from his injury on Tuesday.

He was speaking in the Senate on Thursday.

"Let me take the opportunity to wish my honourable friend a speedy recovery. And even though we may do light bantering from time to time, when something like this happens we all must be in solidarity. Speedy recovery to our colleague."

A member from the Government bench quipped: "Bash him now."

The incident occurred on Tuesday at the opening of the Penal Fire Station. After giving his feature address, Young began to walk down the short staircase to leave the stage and return to his seat, but tripped and fell. An x-ray at the San Fernando General Hospital showed his left shoulder was dislocated.

The Occupational Safety and Health Agency has launched an investigation into the incident.

When Young entered the Senate on Thursday his left arm was in a sling and he was not wearing a jacket, but only a shirt. He arrived during the contribution of Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allyson West on the Tax Information Exchange Agreements Bill and the sitting reverted to urgent questions.

Senate President Christine Kangaloo said standing orders on attire would be waived for Young, given extenuating circumstances.

Young replied to Mark that he appreciated the Senate's accommodation to allow his irregular attire and to interrupt West's contribution.

"And I thank my colleagues on all sides for their well wishes."