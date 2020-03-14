Labour Ministry developing workplace protocols

File photo: Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, also leader of government business, addresses the Lower House. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

THE LABOUR Ministry has been meeting with various agencies on covid19, reported Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis.

She was responding to a question in the House Friday and speaking on behalf of Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus.

She said there was a meeting as they spoke with the Chief Personnel Officer, the National Security Ministry Deputy Permanent Secretary, a Health Ministry representative, the county medical officer of health, all heads of divisions and units of the Labour Ministry, CEO of the National Entrepreneurship Development Company, OSHA executive director and his team, the Cipriani Labour College, a communications specialist advisor from the Labour Ministry on covid19.

She added that Thursday Cabinet appointed a committee chaired by the Labour Ministry and including the Social Development Minister, Trade Minister, Minister in the Office of the Attorney General, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for gender affairs, Communications Minister and the Culture Minister to design guidelines and protocols for the workplace. Robinson-Regis said on Tuesday the Social Development Minister, as chair of the National Tripartite Advisory Council, called an extraordinary meeting of labour and business to get their inputs on the situation.