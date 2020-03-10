PM back from Ghana today

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in Ghana last week. -

THE PRIME Minister will be returning to Trinidad on Tuesday following his trip to Ghana.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister stated that Dr Rowley will be hosting a media conference at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport.

Rowley was invited to be the special guest of honour at Ghana’s 63rd independence celebrations. In the House last week Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert reported Rowley was also using this opportunity to pursue a number of collaborative arrangements with Ghana, namely an air services agreement and potential expansion for opportunities for partnership in the energy sector, agriculture, financial services and trade.

He said the delegation included: the Prime Minister’s wife; Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte and his wife; Dr John Alleyne, adviser to the Prime Minister on agriculture matters; security officers; press secretary; and a videographer. He reported TT was to benefit from a new stock of ground provision from Ghana, which is as a result of the technical assistance provided by Dr John Alleyne.

Rowley met with Ghana Energy Minister John Peter Amewu on Sunday in Accra. This meeting focused on energy sector collaboration between TT and Ghana, particularly in the area of gas production and processing. Ghana Deputy Energy Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam and the Ghana National Gas Company CEO Benjamin Asante also attended that meeting.

When he addressed Ghana independence celebrations at the Baba-Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on March 6, Rowley identified energy and agriculture as two areas which TT was seeking to deepen its collaboration with Ghana. He said these efforts underscored the need for an air services agreement between TT and Ghana. Rowley said this would facilitate direct flights between both countries, to facilitate the movement of people and goods.

Rowley left TT on March 1 for London where he held talks with BP executives. He arrived in Ghana on March 3. Finance Minister Colm Imbert was appointed to act as prime minister until he returned.