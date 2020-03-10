La Horquetta winners get prizes

Winner of the Champions of the East Soca Monarch competition Ravi Ratiram sings his soca song Coming Home, at the La Horquetta Carnival Committee prize-giving event at Runway Hotel and Restaurant, Piarco last Tuesday. - Angelo Marcelle

The La Horquetta Carnival Committee (LHCC) held its prize-giving ceremony for all the successful contestants of the competitions it hosted at Piarco Runway Hotel and Restaurant last Tuesday.

Taking the top title in the Champions of the East Soca Monarch was Ravi Ratiram with his song Coming Home. In second place was Jelani Harley with the catchy ditty, Till Morning. In third spot was Kibwee Prospere.

In the Original, Covered and Spoken Word Calypso competitions, Zephaniah Pierre, ten, Tirique Robe, ten, and Nikilea Phillip, ten, won the categories. All the winners came from the La Horquetta South Primary School.

The LHCC, which was formed in1992, usually invites both the La Horquetta North and South Primary Schools for the competition, however, it was only able to mobilise the north school this year because funding was tardy.

Secretary of the committee Patricia Ballantyne said, "We are pleased at the turnout of the event despite receiving funding for the competitions late. We are also known for The Little Miss La Horquetta, Calypso Roving tents, Carnival Street Parade, Carnival Workshops, and An Evening of Pan."

The LHCC also conducted a musical programme called LIFE (Living In the Freedom of Expression), which focused on learning musical instruments and lasted six months, at a cost over $100,000. The programme was discontinued due to curtailed funding.

Results

Original

1. Zephaniah Pierre,

2. Jazmin Shortt

3. Jada Marie Mills.

Uncovered

1. Tirique Robe

2. Jazmin Shortt

3. Chelsea Peru.

Spoken Word Calypso

1. Nikilea Phillip

2. Zephaniah Pierre, Jada-Marie Mills and Celeste Dedier.

Champions of the East Soca Monarch competition

1. Ravi Ratiram: Coming Home

2. Jelani Harley: Till Morning.

3. Kibwee Prospere