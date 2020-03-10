Deyalsingh: No concern about spread from Carnival costumes

Health Minister Dr Terrence Deyalsingh. - ANGELO_MARCELLE

THERE are no concerns about covid19 being transmitted by imported Carnival costumes, said Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

He was responding to a question in the Senate on Tuesday from opposition senator Taharqa Obika, who asked, in light of the coronavirus, whether there were any concerns over the spread of the virus to TT via the importation of paraphernalia and costumes for Carnival.

Deyalsingh said the virus cannot survive for more than three days on an inanimate object.

“The transfer time for... China to TT on both air and sea freight exceeds three days. Accordingly there are no concerns for the spread of the coronavirus, covid19, to TT via the importation of paraphernalia and costumes for Carnival.”

In January Deyalsingh rejected calls by commentators and on social media to cancel Carnival over coronavirus concerns.

The World Health Organisation in its covid19 Q&A said it is not certain how long the virus survives on surfaces, but it seemed to behave like other coronaviruses and may persist for “a few hours or up to several days.”