Acting PM: Government did not send 13,000 masks to China

Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert

Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert said Government did not send 13,000 N95 masks to China. He was responding to prime minister’s questions in the House Friday from Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial, who asked why Government sent 13,000 masks to China, given a shortage of the masks – the type recommended for health officials interacting with people possibly infected with the coronavirus.

Imbert replied that the question was based on a false premise, as it was not Government that sent the masks, but the private sector. He added that the Health Minister had advised that there was no shortage of N95 masks in the public sector.

Ramdial said Foreign Affairs Minister Dennis Moses had told the media the 13,600 masks were sent to China to assist the country. She continued to speak after asking the question.

Imbert said: “I don’t know why the member wants to ask and answer the question.

there is no statement by any government minister that the Government sent masks to China. The fact is, masks were sent, and they were sent by the private sector.”

Ramdial then named the newspaper and the date (February 12) when the article appeared. Imbert said the comment referred to a newspaper article which might or might not be accurate and, even if it was accurate, did not indicate that Government sent the masks.