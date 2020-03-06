Man found dead in Couva

Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a man found dead near the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on Thursday evening.

Couva police said that around 5 pm they received an anonymous phone call about the body, which they found near a tree on the northbound side of the highway. The body was badly decomposed, and police said it might have been there for some time.

They said it could be a suicide case but are awaiting the results of an autopsy on Friday to determine the cause of death.

Couva police are continuing investigations.