Red Force, Pride clash in Tarouba

ST JOHN’S – Leaders Barbados Pride will be seeking to complete the sweep of the TT Red Force and their sixth successive win in the West Indies Four-Day Championships.

The teams will clash at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, from 10 am, on Thursday.

Fifth-placed Red Force narrowly missed out on victory over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the previous round and the nature of the contests against the Pride in recent years is enough to motivate them to try to put a stop to the visitors advance.

When the two teams met in the fifth round this season, Kraigg Brathwaite’s side emerged from a shaky start to the match to claim a crushing 299-run victory over the Red Force.

Other matches starting on Thursday will see Windward Islands Volcanoes tackle Jamaica Scorpions at Grenada National Stadium from 10 am and Guyana Jaguars will play Hurricanes at Guyana National Stadium from 9.30 am.

SQUADS

RED FORCE

Imran Khan (captain), Bryan Charles, Cephas Cooper, Joshua da Sil­va, Jyd Goolie, Kyle Hope, Akeal Ho­sein, Jason Mohammed, Uth­man Muhammad, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Isaiah Rajah, Daniel St. Clair

PRIDE

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Shane Dowrich, Dominic Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Ashley Nurse, Kevin Stoute, Tevyn Walcott, Jomel Warrican