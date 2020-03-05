8 pundits challenge Maha Sabha leaders

THE LEADERSHIP of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha is being challenged by a group of pundits who say the two men currently holding the positions of president general and secretary are doing so illegally.

In a pre-action protocol letter, eight pundits have called on Vijay Maharaj, son of the Maha Sabha’s former secretary general Satnarayan Maharaj, who died in November, and Krishna Rambally to desist from holding themselves out as secretary general and president general respectively.

The eight pundits are: Bhadase Seethal-Maraj, of Calcutta Road, Freeport; Khemraj Pundit, of Charlieville; Satyanand Maharaj, of Aranguez; Hardeo Maharaj, of Mc Bean Village, Couva; Asram Supersad Maharaj, of Monroe Road, Cunupia; Sunil Seethal-Maraj, of Gulf View, La Romaine; Mahendra Rambally, of Bejucal, Cunupia; and Darmin Nankumar, of Bamboo Village No 3, Valsyan.

They are represented by attorney Vasheist Maharaj.

The pundits say Seethal-Maraj is the constitutionally appointed president general, not Rambally.

They also contended that there has been no election for the position since September 2019.

They also claim that any decision taken by the purported national executive from December 2018 is null and void and that Maharaj and Rambally were illegally appointed trustees.

The letter contends that the Maha Sabha’s constitution provides for the dual role of secretary general and second trustee.

The two remaining trustees also have dual roles as members of the executive. They are not elected, but appointed by the president and the secretary general from the members of the executive as trustees.

The pundits want all decisions taken by either Maharaj or Rambally voided, and warned that they will be asking for an order that an election must be held for the position of secretary general.

They will also seek injunctions restraining the two men from continuing to make decisions on behalf of the Maha Sabha.

In the letter, the group said the last elected president was Utham Maharaj at the September Conference of Delegates in 2018. At that time Bhadase Seetahal-Maraj was appointed first vice president.

Utham Maharaj died shortly after his election on November 29, 2018, and according to the letter, the first vice president should have carried out duties of the president until the September 2019 conference was held and a new one elected.

They said this was not done and, as a consequence, Bhadase Seethal-Maraj remains president.