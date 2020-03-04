Thomas, Simmons give WI T20 series lead

OSHANE Thomas and Lendl Simmons delivered fantastic performances to guide West Indies to a 25-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20 International in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday.

Simmons batted through the entire West Indies innings to steer the regional team to 196/4 batting first. Simmons ended on 67 not out off 51 balls with seven fours and two sixes. Andre Russell and captain Kieron Pollard showed why they are among the most destructive T20 batsmen in the world with punishing cameos.

Russell slammed 35 off 14 balls with two fours and four sixes and Pollard, playing in his 500th T20 match, was equally impressive with 34 from 15 deliveries that included three fours and two sixes. Earlier, Brandon King (33 off 25) and Simmons put on 74 inside nine overs for the first wicket.

In reply, fast bowler Thomas was the chief destroyer grabbing 5/28 in three overs to help dismiss Sri Lanka for 171 in 19.1 overs. Thomas, who escaped serious injury in a vehicular accident in Jamaica less than three weeks ago, was ably assisted by Rovman Powell who took 2/31 in four overs.

Kusal Perera was the top batsman for Sri Lanka with 66 off 38 balls with six fours and three sixes and Wanindu Hasaranga chipped in with 44 off 34 that included four fours.

The second and final match will be played on Friday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

West Indies 196/4 (20 overs) (Lendl Simmons 67 not out, Andre Russell 35, Kieron Pollard 34, Brandon King 33) vs Sri Lanka 171 (19.1 overs) (Kusal Perera 66, Wanindu Hasaranga 44; Oshane Thomas 5/28, Rovman Powell 2/31) West Indies won by 25 runs