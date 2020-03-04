Ali, Toppin to lead TT U-15 cricketers

Central Zone captain Luke Ali receives the 2020 Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 Inter Zone Trophy from Scotiabank’s Cindy Mohammed, last month. At left is TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath - COURTESY TT CRICKET BOARD

LUKE Ali and Abdul Raheem Toppin will be the captain and vice-captain respectively for the TT Under-15 team which will compete in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-15 tournament.

The team will be aiming to defend the regional Under-15 title in Antigua, in April. The squad was selected following the conclusion of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 Cricket tournament and the Price Club North-South Classic.

Ali has experience leading teams to titles after leading Central zone to the Scotiabank NextGen title and South to the North-South Classic crown. Central zone dominates the picks on the national team with four players representing the zone, three are from the North zone, two each from the East, South East and South zones and one player from Tobago.

TT SQUAD

Luke Ali (captain, Central zone), Abdul Raheem Toppin (vice-captain, East), Alexander Chase (Central), Fareez Ali (Central), Saleem Ali (North), Brendan Boodoo (South East), Kovid Bispath (South), Christian Rampersad (South East), Samir Saroop (East), Niall Maingot (North), Jayden Kent (Tobago), Riyaad Mohammed (South), Adrian Mahase (Central), Aditya Ramdeen (North)