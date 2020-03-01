Man arrested after killing suspected bandit in Arima

A 20-year-old Valencia man may face charges of manslaughter when he allegedly beat a bandit to death after he was robbed.

Police said the man was walking along Queen Street, Arima, at around 5.15 pm on Saturday when he was confronted by the unidentified man who asked him if he wanted to buy some marijuana.

Both men went to the other side of the street where they smoked.

As he finished the unidentified man took out a gun and ordered him to "Hand over everything and don't make a scene,"

The Valencia man was robbed of his gold jewellery and his cellphone.

When the bandit put the gun away, the victim began fighting with him and started beating him with a nearby stone.

Police said the victim took a bag containing the gun, cellphone and jewellery and went to the Arima Police Station where he told officers of the incident.

Police went to the area with a district medical officer who declared the man dead at the spot.

The man was arrested and is being questioned on the incident.