Akeil Cooper smashes 113 for PowerGen

AKEIL Cooper smashed the only century on day one of round three in the TT Cricket Board National League Premiership I competition on Saturday, to put leaders PowerGen in a commanding position against First Citizens Clarke Road United at Wilson Recreation Ground in Penal.

Cooper struck 113 to guide defending champions PowerGen to 370 runs for nine wickets declared. Cooper was ably assisted as Royston Crandon (63), Steven Katwaroo (58) and Jeron Maniram (51) all scored half centuries to help boost PowerGen's total.

Bowling for Clarke Road, Justyn Gangoo was the chief destroyer grabbing 5/95 and Ahkeel Mollon took 2/66. In reply, Clarke Road closed on 12 without loss.

At the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, the experienced Kevon Cooper struck 99 to help Queen's Park II to 255 all out. Daron Cruickshank contributed 46 while Varoon Samaroo picked up 5/64 for Preysal.

West Indies Under-19 batsman Leonardo Julien struck 59 and Denesh Ramdin is 41 not out as Preysal closed on 153/3.

At Invaders Recreation Ground in Felicity, Queen's Park I are in a dominant position against Central Sports. Queen's Park I were dismissed for 318 and in response Central Sports were 54/3 at stumps.

The match between Alescon Comets and Raw Fitness Victoria United is evenly poised at the Barrackpore West Secondary School Ground. Comets were all out for 224 and in reply Victoria ended the first day's play on 186/6, trailing by 38 runs.

The second and final day's play will bowl off at 10 am, on Sunday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

At Wilson Road Recreation Ground: POWERGEN 370/9 dec (Akeil Cooper 113, Royston Crandon 63, Steven Katwaroo 58, Jeron Maniram 51; Justyn Gangoo 5/95, Ahkeel Mollon 2/66) vs FC CLARKE ROAD UNITED 12/0.

At Barrackpore West Secondary Ground: ALESCON COMETS 224 (Daniel Williams 62, Joshua Persad 40; Sherwin Ganga 5/51, Aaron Nanan 3/28) vs RAW FITNESS VICTORIA UNITED 186/6 (Rajindra Chandrika 69, Shatrughan Rambaran 35, S Ganga 33 not out; Jabari Mills 2/30).

At Invaders Recreation Ground: QUEEN'S PARK I 318 (Yannic Cariah 80, Jyd Goolie 57, Justin Guillen 52, Sunil Narine 49; Ricky Jaipaul 5/67) vs CENTRAL SPORTS 54/3 (Trevon Griffith 33 not out, S Narine 1/7).

At Queen's Park Oval: QUEEN'S PARK II 255 (Kevon Cooper 99, Daron Cruickshank 46; Varoon Samaroo 5/64) vs PREYSAL 153/3 (Leonardo Julien 59, Denesh Ramdin 41 not out).