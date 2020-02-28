Talk Tent continues this weekend

Paul Keens-Douglas -

The annual Talk Tent comedy show with Paul Keens-Douglas began last night and continues until February 29. This year’s show features a host of talented performers showcasing top quality humour, storytelling, spoken word, social commentary and thought-provoking entertainment.

Talk Tent is hosted by singing MC David Bereaux, and will feature Miguel Browne, Farida Chapman, Felix Edinborough, Avion Crooks and Short Pants, as well as the current First Citizens National Poetry Slam Champion, Alexandra Stewart.

The event began in 1983, and is a popular one in the cooldown period following Carnival. Many of the artistes only perform at the Tent. Its motto is Where Talk is Art, as it focuses on the dynamics of performance and presentation as they relate to the varied forms of the oral traditions.

The show takes place at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s. Tickets are available at Cleve’s, Crosby’s, RIK Trincity/Gulf City and at the Queen’s Hall Box Office. For more info: Facebook @pkeensdouglas (@Talk Tent 2020.