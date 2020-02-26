Young urges responsibility after fatal accidents

MINISTER of National Security Stuart Young urged revelers be responsible when returning to their homes from their mas bands and Carnival celebrations.

This after six fatal road traffic accidents were recorded during Carnival. “It is an opportunity to tell people that you need to be responsible for yourself. Don’t drink and drive. If you are drinking during the course of the day don’t drive.

Let someone else drive you. Take a taxi and so on. At the end of the day we can only do so much policing. It comes down to the responsibility of each individual.”

The latest of the fatalities happened in Santa Cruz on Tuesday at about 3 am.

Police said Mark Hosan of Lasolita Trace, Lower Santa Cruz, died in the accidentwhich took place on the Eastern Main Road, St Augustine, near Massy Stores.

When the police got there they saw a Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV in flames.

They said the man crashed through a retaining wall and a billboard before the SUV came to a stop.

Hosan died at the scene.

Fatal RTA’s for Carnival 2020

1) Feb 24 Santa Cruz, Mark Hosan

2) Feb 24, Manzanilla, Isaiah Lopez

3) Feb 24, Couva, Kevin James

4) Feb 24, Penal, Shane Jattan

5) Feb 24, Morvant Junction,

unidentified man

6) Feb 23, La Romaine,

Precious Williams