US soldier among six on gun charges

A US soldier was among six people to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Wednesday charged with gun-related offences.

Of the six, three were granted bail and the three others are to reappear in court on Thursday, since the police were given extra time to do criminal tracings.

US citizen Emmanuel Dennis, 28, of Brooklyn in New York, appeared before magistrate Aden Stroude charged with possession of a pistol and ammunition.

Dennis and a woman, 21, of East Dry River, Port of Spain, were arrested on Sunday near O2 Park in Chaguaramas.

Dennis, who is enlisted in the US Navy, was granted $600,000 bail and the woman was granted $250,000.

Stroude opted not to take away Dennis’s passport because of his job, but warned him that a warrant will be issued for his arrest and he was likely to be extradited to TT if he fails to return to court on April 13.

Dennis and the woman were represented by attorneys Criston J Williams and Richard Clarke-Wills.

Also appearing before Stroude was Brandell Letren, of Maraval, who was arrested on Saturday. He was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Letren, a driver with a small architectural firm, was granted $250,000 bail and ordered to report to the Maraval police station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

He also complained that the police had beaten him when they arrested him, and his attorney, Keith Scotland, asked for the complaint to be put on record. A copy of a medical report is expected to be given to the defence.

In both cases, the prosecution objected to bail, citing the prevalence and seriousness of such offences. Police prosecutor Sgt Azard Ali pointed to recent amendments in the Bail Act and asked the magistrate to consider Parliament’s intention to send a message to alleged perpetrators as well as for the protection of society.

In Dennis’s case, Ali objected on the basis that he was a US citizen and may not return for the case because of the potential penalty of a fine of $500,000 and 15 years’ imprisonment, if convicted.

Three others who also appeared before Stroude charged with possession of firearms and ammunition were remanded overnight.

Akile Gilkes, of Barataria, was arrested on Sunday when police allegedly went to investigate a report of domestic violence.

Ali asked for bail not to be considered, since police were unable to do a criminal record tracing as officers were on round-the-clock duty for Carnival. He also expressed concern over potential interference with prosecution witnesses.

In remanding Gilkes overnight pending tracing, Stroude said he too had concerns and gave the police the additional time to produce the tracing report.

Also remanded overnight were Daniel Blandin and Ayana LaMaitre, both of whom were arrested on Friday at a house at Sea Trace, Diego Martin. They were jointly charged with possession of a Beretta pistol and ammunition.

Ali again asked for additional time for police to do a criminal record tracing for the two. Stroude agreed, acknowledging that the police were on duty from Friday to Tuesday night for the Carnival period.

A request was also made for them to be seen at the prison infirmary because of complaints they had made. LaMaitre broke down in the prisoners’ docks, saying since Friday she had not been allowed to have a bath, nor was she given anything to eat.

Her attorney Patrick Godson-Phillips also complained about her treatment while in custody. While Ali suggested that perhaps the Judiciary should provide facilities at the magistrates’ court for female prisoners, he said a request will be made for both of them to be seen at the infirmary when they enter the prison.

Blandin, who was represented by attorney Shaun Morris, appeared in court on crutches.