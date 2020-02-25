Ganja, coronavirus the hot topics

WINNERS: Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, left, and Arts and Culture Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, right, congratulate the King and Queen of J’Ouvert, Herbert Pierre and his daugter Lillian. - ROGER JACOB

The legalisation of marijuana and the international coronavirus health crisis were two of the more popular topics for J’Ouvert King and Queen competitors, as 24 masqueraders sought to impress judges with their creativity, wit and antics early on Carnival Monday morning in Port of Spain.

The competitors, consisting of 18 men and six women took turns taking jabs at international and local leaders as they gave humorous and thought-provoking portrayals with costume and performances.

Despite spirited portrayals from all masqueraders, the Pierre clan continued their reign as J’Ouvert King and Queen with father and daughter, Herbert and Lillian Pierre, copping the respective titles for their portrayal of opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

Veteran masquerader Herbert Pierre, 75, captured the attention of both judges and spectators alike as the opposition leader. His portrayal entitled, “I now frighten of what I said and did,” critiqued remarks made by Persad-Bissessar in which she predicted bloodshed if she was not re-elected.

His daughter Lillian Pierre won with her portrayal of Deyalsingh entitled, “Minister Deyalsingh working overtime to block the Coronavirus” where she blocked the “virus” using empty beer cases. Speaking with reporters after his crowning, Pierre said his entry into the competition came at the last minute when he stood in for his grandson who was feeling unwell.

He said while the competition has become part of the family’s legacy, he was unsure of whether he would be competing next year. “As of this year, we have won the title of (J’Ouvert) King ten times and Queen, 12 times. In the beginning, I started off with just one person and that’s how I brought in the family.

“I want to let my grandson have a chance at winning but there are a lot of people that don’t me to leave just yet. It’s a beautiful thing, the creativity is good for this outlet. The children do enjoy it, but I’m thinking about taking a rest from next year.” Lillian Pierre said she was surprised by the judge’s decision as her daughter won the competition last year but was pleased with the decision and happy for the support from her family.