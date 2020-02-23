Tobago student gets threats over coronavirus fears

Secretary for Health, Wellness and Family Development Dr Agatha Carrington has confirmed threatening messages have been posted on social media to the family of a returning Tobago resident over fears she may be carrying the dreaded coronavirus ­­– Covid-19.

And she has asked that people stop posting messages to the family of the resident, who arrived in Tobago from China on Friday afternoon.

Carrington confirmed the resident does not have the coronavirus.

"The Division understands threatening messages have been posted on social media. We kindly ask that persons please cease and desist from doing such," she said.

"The Division wishes to assure the public that there is no need to panic and that there are currently no cases of Covid-19 in Trinidad and Tobago."

Carrington said the resident, who was studying on a scholarship in China, is being quarantined at her home, and is being monitored by a primary care team.

She added all protocols are being followed as a precautionary measure against the threat of novel coronavirus. Carrington stressed there is no known Tobago resident suspected of having the coronavirus.

Carrington said the student arrived at the ANR Robinson International Airport on Friday at around 5.21 pm.

She said the student was examined by a clinical team "who indicated that there are no such symptoms" relating to the coronavirus.

The Division of Heath, in a statement on Friday, said it had received advance notice on the woman's expected arrival and put measures in place to treat with any case of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19.The Division and the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) also assured all procedures and protocols were in place to respond, in the event the individual became ill.

It said upon arriving at the airport, the student was immediately isolated from all other passengers, interviewed and examined by port health officials. The other passengers were also screened.

"The individual did not have fever or any other symptoms and is currently in good health."

However, the Division said in keeping with the country's policy that returning nationals from China be quarantined and monitored at their home, the student was taken directly home by health officials.

The student will be quarantined for the next 14 days with security posted at her home to ensure she adheres to the policy to not leave home under such circumstances.

The public health authorities are expected to monitor the student on a daily basis to ensure she remains in good health.