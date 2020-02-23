Boy, 10, still traumatised after finding mother dead

Racheal Logan who was chopped to death on Friday. -

The ten-year-old son of Rachael Logan is still in disbelief that his mother dead.

His grandfather, Francis Sinanan, said the boy is traumitised and gets bouts of panic attacks and has been crying non-stop since finding his 46-year-old mother chopped to death at their Quarry Settlement, Siparia home on Friday morning.

Sinanan said, “This is too much for him to handle. He lived with her and they were very close.”

Logan’s 27-year-old son was with his brother when they found her body after receiving an anonymous phone call in which they were told to check on their mother.

Police believed she was killed on Thursday night.

A 49-year-old Jamaican security guard has since been detained. He was found hiding in some nearby bushes with a rope in hand.

Sinanan said they are hoping to have Logan’s autopsy done on Wednesday to be able to do the funeral as soon as possible.

“This family is grieving. We need to get this (funeral) done so we can all move on.

“The boy has been staying with us, but when the funeral is done he will move in with his father. We all need help to get over this.”

PC Bernard of Homicide Region III is investigating.