Cops prepare Dr Sharma file

Dr Rudradeva Sharma -

Files will soon be sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for assigning a State attorney to prosecute a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man for the January 15 kidnap and murder of Dr Rudradeva Sharma and kidnapping of his colleague.

The teen and Antonio Francois of Bamboo Village, La Romaine, returned to court on Thursday before senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor in the San Fernando court.

The 17-year-old of Embacadere, San Fernando, continues to wear a head brace due to injuries he suffered when Sharma’s Honda CRV crashed on the north-bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Macaulay intersection. It happened minutes after Sharma and Dr Prem Naido, 37, were kidnapped.

The doctors were on Lower Mucurapo Street, San Fernando, on that fateful night when they were kidnapped and bundled into Sharma’s CRV.

In court on Thursday, the boy and Francois stood before magistrate Connor both also charged with the murder Akeem Marine, who died two days after the accident at San Fernando General Hospital.

Attorney Chantal Paul asked Connor whether the police could furnish her with a summary of the evidence against the 17-year-old whom she is representing. Prosecutor Sgt Rodney Gangoo said the files were at the Homicide Investigations Bureau office, San Fernando. The case was adjourned to March 19.