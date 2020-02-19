Siblings feud over puja for dead mom

Seven members of a family are claiming they are being prevented from doing a special Hindu ceremony for their dead mother. They have gone to the High Court alleging that one of their sisters is the one creating the problem.

The mother, Lutchmin Heeralal, 82, was severely burnt in her house at Eccles Trace, Grants Road, Rousillac on January 13. She died several days later at San Fernando General Hospital.

On Wednesday, Justice Frank Seepersad in the San Fernando High Court ordered that an injunction filed by the aggrieved seven be served on their sibling. The judge wants to give that daughter an opportunity to give her side of the story.

Attorney Jeevan Rampersad, who filed the injunction, petitioned Seepersad to grant the injunction after several attempts to serve court documents on the sister failed.

Chamilee Seeth, Sieunarine Heeralal, Baliram Heeralal, Baboolal Heeralal, Kalawatie Arjoon, Tooshnee Balkaran and Rajdaye Deonarine have filed the lawsuit against their sister, Meera Mahabirsingh.

The seven say, since Lutchmin's death Mahabirsingh has refused them access to their mother's house. Their father, Bridgemohan, they said, must perform certain pujas (prayers) for his wife, but the house remains locked. The house has always been the home of all the brothers and sisters, they say.

In addition to wanting access to the their mother's home, the brothers and sisters are calling on Mahabirsingh to hand over their mother's jewelry which includes a pair of gold beras (bracelets), gold earrings, gold rings and a gold broad band.