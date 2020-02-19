Carnival action in Arima

Pro Prestigious Monday evening mas band members display their outfits. - ANGELO MARCELLE

THERE was lots of action in Arima over the weekend, with several Carnival-related events happening. Last Friday night, Arima Boys RC hosted D Roll Call, its annual Carnival party, held at the Arima Velodrome. The event is a must attend for die-hard Arima party lovers.

As usual, there was a host of entertainers which included Dil-E-Nadan who started the live entertainment, D'All Starz and The A Team. Arima burgesses, Nessa Preppy, Benjai, joined Skinny Banton and Ricardo Drue, who were among the many who performed alongside the bands. Cricketer Dwayne DJ Bravo also made an appearance.

Earlier that same day, the Arima Carnival Committee officially launched Arima Carnival 2020. The rather low-keyed event took place at the Hearty Foods Supermarket car park and didn't quite get the response as may have been hoped for by the organisers. The event featured the Holy Cross Steel Orchestra, which has been doing excellent work within recent years. The band's latest accomplishment was placing sixth at its first National Secondary School's Panorama competition this year.

Other entertainment came from the Arima Boys and Girls RC Steel Orchestra, Kimberly's Pan School, Arcadian Sports Club Carnival mas band, Pro Sports Bar Monday Evening mas band, Tyrique Jennings and many more. Contestants competing in the Miss Arima Pageant were invited on stage. The competition is scheduled for place in August.

Ending off the weekend in the borough on Sunday morning was Addiction, an annual breakfast party held at the home of soca singer Shurwayne Winchester. The event is the only of its type in Arima during the Carnival season.