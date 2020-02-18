PowerGen brush aside Comets in National League

POWERGEN brushed aside Alescon Comets by an innings and 13 runs on Sunday, in the second round of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) National League Premiership I.

This is PowerGen’s first victory of the season, having gotten first innings points over Victoria Sports last weekend, while Comets suffered their second straight defeat.

At the Syne Village Recreation Ground in Penal, Alescon Comets were bowled out for 147 with left-arm spinners Kavesh Kantasingh and Dave ‘Tadpole’ Mohammed taking six wickets for 72 runs and 3/25 respectively. Joshua Persad offered lone resistance for Comets with 56.

PowerGen posted a score of 314 runs for the loss of five wickets in their first innings with Cephas Cooper hitting 134, Jeron Maniram 66 and Steven Katwaroo 57 not out.

Needing to score 168 to make PowerGen bat again, Comets were dismissed for 154 with spinners Kantasingh (4/60), Mohammed (3/19) and Ansil Bhaggan (3/43) doing the damage. Sanjay Jawahir made 52 and Daniel Williams 49 for Comets.

Third round matches will take place on February 29 and March 1.

Other Results –

At Wilson Road, Penal: FIRST CITIZENS CLARKE ROAD 410/4 – Kyle Hope 113, Keddy Lesporis 86, Dejourn Charles 67, Clevon Kalawan 53 not out vs QUEEN’S PARK II 178 – Jonathan Augustus 61; Ahkeel Mollon 5/52, Kerwyn Sirju 2/28, Justin Gangoo 2/44 & 61/0 – Camillo Carimbocas 40 not out. Match drawn.

At Inshan Ali Park, Preysal: CENTRAL SPORTS 128 – Imran Khan 37; Shazan Babwah 3/41, Mark Deyal 2/8, Sanjiv Gooljar 2/29 & 251-9 – Trevon Griffith 64, Al Small 57; Sanjiv Gooljar 5/75, Rakesh Maharaj 3/73 vs PREYSAL 110 – Mark Deyal 38, Imran Khan 7/38, Marlon Richards 2/17. Match drawn.

At Queen’s Park Oval: QUEEN’S PARK I 351-9 dec – Jyd Goolie 102, Javon Searles 73, Sunil Narine 57, Tion Webster 43; Marcelle Jones 4/85 vs VICTORIA 164 – Emmanuel Lett 40, Sherwin Ganga 30; Jon-Russ Jagessar 5/25, Javon Searles 3/42 & 265-9 – Emmanuel Lett 94, Kerron Kanhai 52 not out; Sunil Narine 4/53, Jon-Russ Jagessar 2/53. Match drawn.