Diplomat: TT, Guyana to co-operate on energy

Guyana Ag High Commissioner Deborah Yaw with Foreign Minister Dennis Moses at a recent reception to mark Guyana's 50th anniversary as a co-operative republic. In last Saturday's Newsday, a photo inadvertently identified a high commission employee as being Ms Yaw. The error is regretted. -

GUYANESE Acting High Commissioner Deborah Yaw foresees close co-operation with TT in areas like energy, as her country launches its Decade of Development as recently announced by President David Granger. She addressed a reception on Friday at the Guyanese High Commission in Port of Spain to celebrate her country’s golden jubilee as a co-operative republic.

Yaw said Guyana’s economy is set to grow by some 86 per cent this year, powered by the discovery of eight billion barrels of oil plus natural gas, to become the world’s fastest growing economy this year.

She said Guyana will focus on socio-economic development, protecting the environment and reorienting/diversifying the economy. That thrust will include the promotion of eco-tourism and renewable energy, Yaw added.

“One of the key elements of the strategy is the management of Guyana’s natural resource wealth. It is now more important than ever that we harness the goodwill of friends and international partners whose co-operation is essential to the country’s transformation.

“Investing in Guyana can be mutually beneficial.”

Yaw said TT and Guyana shared a rich history over decades, including their vanguard role in the decolonialisation movement in the 1950s and 1960s, and in helping to found Caricom in 1973.

“Co-operation between our two countries will continue at every level,” she asserted. This linkage includes a High Level Bilateral Commission for commercial, technical and cultural co-operation, plus an MOU on energy sector co-operation now being put into effect. “This is an exciting time to live, work or visit Guyana,” Yaw said.